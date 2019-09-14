Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas, U.N. chief views devastation from Dorian

Tropical Storm Humberto lashed already devastated parts of the Bahamas with heavy rain and strong winds before crawling northwest on Saturday, and forecasters said it was likely to become a hurricane before the end of the weekend.
