Tropical Storm Nate’s winds rapidly weaken over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Nate rapidly weakened as it moved over Alabama on Sunday, although the fast-moving former hurricane rattled the doors of Biloxi’s casinos and left gambling floors and highways in the region flooded after making its landfall in Mississippi.
