Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TROSA Receives $40,000 Grant for Satellite Campus in Forsyth County

TROSA Receives $40,000 Grant for Satellite Campus in Forsyth County

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Check Presentation

Holding check left to right: Sara Wessell-TROSA Grant Manager; Janice Kalin-TROSA Chief Development Officer; and Damian Carter-SECU Regional Senior Vice President, with Scott Southern-SECU Foundation Vice President, Director of Grants (second row left), and SECU branch leadership from the Winston-Salem region.
Holding check left to right: Sara Wessell-TROSA Grant Manager; Janice Kalin-TROSA Chief Development Officer; and Damian Carter-SECU Regional Senior Vice President, with Scott Southern-SECU Foundation Vice President, Director of Grants (second row left), and SECU branch leadership from the Winston-Salem region.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to TROSA, a non-profit residential recovery program that empowers men and women with substance use disorder to transform their lives. The funding will help TROSA plan for the continued growth of its housing program with a new campus in Forsyth County.

The site will serve as the hub for providing treatment programs and services for individuals in the Piedmont, Northwest, and Western regions of the state. TROSA is a no-cost resource for anyone in the community seeking treatment for substance use disorder.

“TROSA is a recognized leader in helping individuals struggling with addiction rebuild their lives,” remarked Scott Southern, SECU Foundation Vice President, Director of Grants. “Their determination and strong commitment to serving more men and women through an additional campus is a testament to the shared philosophy of helping those in great need. We are pleased to support TROSA in their mission to help North Carolinians overcome addiction, become successful in their personal lives, and within their communities.”

“As the public health crisis of substance use disorder continues to devastate the nation and state, we are delighted to be in the building stages of our first-ever satellite campus to be located in Winston-Salem. We are grateful to the SECU Foundation for the award of a capacity building grant to help TROSA be at the forefront in the minds of everyone working for recovery – healthcare, justice involved, families, and individuals in the Triad and throughout western North Carolina,” said Keith Artin, TROSA President and CEO. “We have been so warmly welcomed to the region and value the relationships and partnerships we’ve made.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years.  SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.   The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services.  Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/593f25f2-bfb4-44a5-9f1f-200f5b37cf80

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.