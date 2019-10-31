Tru Niagen® Wins ‘Most Favourite Brand’ Award Among Watsons Hong Kong Loyalty Members

Tru Niagen® Recognized as MoneyBack Members’ Most Favourite Brand at Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards 2019 of Watsons Hong Kong

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its Tru Niagen® product was recognized as “MoneyBack Members’ Most Favourite Brand” at the Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards 2019 held in Hong Kong on October 24. The breakthrough cellular health product has been well received by Watsons customers since its Hong Kong launch in September 2017; the product launched in Watsons Singapore in January 2018.

The gala event of the Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards 2019 of Watsons Hong Kong was held at the Rosewood Hotel Hong Kong to recognize market-leading brands and companies in the health & beauty market.

“We are deeply grateful for this recognition from our valued partners at Watsons,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We look forward to the continued expansion of the brand in Hong Kong with Watsons for long-term growth and success.”

“Watsons Hong Kong is delighted to be in partnership with ChromaDex,” says Samuel Lee, Managing Director of Watsons Hong Kong. “Tru Niagen has been one of our most favourite brands among MoneyBack members, and we are excited to have it as part of the Watsons family with an exclusive customer experience for our members. We have run a Tru Niagen Glass Container Programme since 2018, and it is truly improving the long-term health and wellness of our consumers as well as protecting our environment together with our customers.”

Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement clinically proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) has been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA’s new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Watsons:

Watsons is Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, currently operating over 7,200 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies in 13 Asian and European markets, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

Watsons continually sets the standards in the health, wellness and beauty market, providing personalised advice and counseling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Since 2009, Watsons has been the No. 1 pharmacy/drugstore brand in Asia*. In Europe, Watsons is also the leading health and beauty retailer in the Ukraine.

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group.

*Campaign Asia-Pacific “Asia’s Top 1,000 Brands” survey 2018 of over 8,000 respondents.

About A.S. Watson Group:

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer with over 15,200 stores in 25 markets. Every year, over 5 billion customers and members shopped with our 12 retail brands in stores and online. Our Purpose is simple and clear – To put a smile on our customers’ faces! Every day, we strive to build a strong international network and platform for customer connectivity!

A.S. Watson has a long heritage in giving for 178 years, and we are committed to making a difference to the world through a wide range of corporate social responsibility efforts that are designed to benefit our staff, customers, shareholders and wider community, to bring more to the lives of everyone we touch. You may know more by visiting Our Responsibilities page.

With over 140,000 employees worldwide, including 12,900 in Hong Kong, A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ‐ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

