The TRU Scholarship program helps ambitious professionals build their skills and get real-world experience in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRU Staffing Partners , a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced its 2023 Scholarship Advisory Board:

James Bekier, Director of Litigation Services, BakerHostetler

Fabio Celeita, Director of Ediscovery & Litigation Technology, Peckar & Abramson, P.C.

Stephen Dooley, Director of Electronic Discovery and Litigation Support, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Jeff Dunifon, Sr. Director, Privacy & Data Security Counsel and Data Privacy Officer, DEXCOM

Dawn Gallor, Attorney

Martha Louks, Director of Technology Services, McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Brad Schaffel, Senior Manager, Ediscovery & Litigation Support, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

James Sherer, Partner, BakerHostetler

Gisselle Singleton, Litigation Support Manager, Morrison Cohen LLP

Nicole Tineo, Litigation Support Manager, Quinn Emanuel

Daniel Torba, Head of Ediscovery Services US Region, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Michael Wagner, Senior Manager of Legal Technology and Graphics, Ropes & Gray LLP

Robert Wickstrom, Lead of Governance, Technology Risk and Controls Security, Danske Bank

Shandra Wright, Director of Ediscovery and Paralegal Services, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

“With the highest number of applicants in this program’s 12-year history, we’re thrilled to have an advisory board of experienced industry hiring managers to help choose this year’s deserving recipients,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO & Founder of TRU Staffing Partners. “Thank you to our board of industry leaders and innovators for volunteering their time and thoughtfulness in helping determine who is best suited for each scholarship offering.”

The TRU Scholarship Program awards scores of scholarships annually to career-minded professionals in or looking to break into privacy, cybersecurity, and ediscovery. Scholarship program partners generously donate trainings, education, paid internships, conference passes, and certification programs.

To learn more about the TRU Scholarship Program, its impact, and 2023’s offerings, visit here . Scholarship applications are now closed. If you’d like to be the first to know when next year’s scholarship program opens, sign up for alerts here . And if you’d like to donate an educational offering, paid internship, training, or certification course, contact us.

About the TRU Scholarship Program

The TRU Scholarship Program has been providing no-cost training and education for professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries since 2011. In that time, the TRU Scholarship Program has awarded more than 300 scholarships, totaling more than $300,000 in free education, certifications, and seminar and conference attendance. If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to become a scholarship partner, contact the TRU Scholarship Team at scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com .

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

