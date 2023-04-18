Adding staff supports explosive growth in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity markets

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the addition of three key staff members to support recruiting and operational efforts.

“These new roles are consistent with TRU’s commitment to growth in North America as well as continued innovation in service delivery across our key practice areas,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “As we continue to expand our business to meet client demand, TRU will be able to serve clients in more ways and in more places than ever before by leveraging a deeper presence in Canada and the Western U.S., as well as by bolstering support for our data analytics and automation systems, which are crucial infrastructure components we use to support our hiring managers and job seekers.”

New to the organization are the following:

Kayleigh Moore, Manager of Recruitment, brings several years of experience in finding privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity candidates to her role at TRU. She is based in Phoenix, AZ.

Al Laurin, Talent Scout, Privacy, brings more than 15 years of recruitment experience to TRU. He is based in Alberta, Canada.

Monique Day, Assistant Operations Manager, brings significant experience in recruitment and staffing operations in specialty niche firms and operations management to her role. She is based in Texas.

Recent promotions include:

Stacey Pcholinksi, Data Analytics and Automation Manager. In this new role, Pcholinksi is responsible for data integrity and analytics, including streamlining and managing candidate automations, enhancing the job search and customer experience when hiring through TRU, and seeking continual process improvement. She is based in Pennsylvania.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

