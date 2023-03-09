NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Inc. magazine’s list of the Northeast’s region’s fastest-growing private companies. TRU is No. 154 on Inc.’s its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, or Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

“It’s a great honor to be ranked so highly in such a competitive marketplace on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “TRU’s highly dedicated and specialized talent agents, account managers, operations, and client development professionals in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity have exceeded our clients’ expectations in speed, flexibility, expertise, and influence. This has led to an unprecedented growth in our business during a dynamic job market filled with rapidly changing conditions and frequent global economic uncertainty.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 169 private companies had a median growth rate of 208 percent and, in 2022 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and $7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. magazine. “They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2023 (Northeast #154) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

