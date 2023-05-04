Washington, D.C., Legal Industry Survey Lists TRU as a Top Legal Recruiter and Support Staffing Agency

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, is pleased to announce they have been awarded two “Best of 2023” designations by the Washington, D.C.-based National Law Journal. TRU ranked second out of hundreds of eligible service providers to be named #2 D.C. Area-Based Legal Recruiter and #2 D.C. Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency.

“We are honored that the readers of the National Law Journal have chosen TRU as a top service provider of staffing and recruiting in Washington, D.C.,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “To achieve such a high ranking against companies that are ten times our size and that staff far more broadly than TRU is a remarkable testament to the satisfaction and recognition of our brand by our valued clients and candidates.”

The National Law Journal’s “Best Of” award series is designed to help attorneys identify the best legal products and service providers they have used and to publish their top picks in a consolidated format. Lawyers and law firm administrators voted amongst several dozen categories relating to tools and services they used throughout the year.

TRU Staffing Partners matches dynamic, highly credentialed privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity professionals to global clients to help them solve business, legal, compliance, and technical challenges across practice areas. TRU differentiates itself on speed, flexibility, expertise, and influence. TRU provides contract staffing, executive search, and direct hire options to clients based on both short- and long-term staffing goals.

