A truck carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Venezuela from Brazil at midday on Saturday, opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro told reporters in Caracas.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Aid convoy leaves Colombian warehouses for Venezuela border: opposition leader - February 23, 2019
- Truck carrying aid crosses Brazil border into Venezuela -opposition lawmaker - February 23, 2019
- Venezuelan troops fire tear gas to repel activists on Colombia border: Reuters witness - February 23, 2019