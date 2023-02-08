RESTON, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trucker Tools , the logistics industry’s leading freight visibility provider, announces its partnership with Samsara , pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. This integration partnership allows drivers and carriers to use the Samsara ELD to digitally track loads for freight brokers via Trucker Tools’ real-time freight visibility software platform.

Integration between Samsara ELDs and Trucker Tools’ real-time load-tracking software platform can be achieved by drivers with a single click. To integrate a Samsara ELD with Trucker Tools, truckers can activate via Samsara’s App Marketplace . Once connected, in-transit data is transmitted from the ELD to Trucker Tools’ real-time visibility software for smoother, more efficient workflows in their daily operations.

“Our integration partnership with Samsara helps brokers meet high shipper visibility KPIs and also accommodate driver and carrier preferences around digital load tracking technology,” said Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools’ C.E.O. “For truckers and carriers, this partnership is about convenience and automation. Once a trucker consents to tracking with a Samsara ELD, tracking starts and continues automatically until turned off by the trucker.”

This newest ELD integration partnership is one of more than 90 integration partnerships that Trucker Tools maintains with leading ELD providers. This investment in ELD integration drives higher tracking success and greater visibility of freight for brokers.

“It’s no secret that end-to-end freight visibility benefits everyone in the supply chain,” says Sean McGee, VP of Product, Platform & Infrastructure at Samsara. “Our partnership with Trucker Tools allows freight brokers and 3PLs on Trucker Tools’ platform to accommodate ELD freight tracking, which has become increasingly popular among drivers and carriers in recent months.”

Jablonski added that freight broker customers who combine ELD-integrated and app-based load tracking with the Trucker Tools app achieve on average tracking success rates above 90 percent.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app , which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive Smart Capacity software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management to more than 350 leading freight brokers and 3PLs.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools’ load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop

actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North

America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of

industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.