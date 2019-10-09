Breaking News
Home / Top News / Truckstop.com and Schneider Launch “Book it Now” Solution for Freight Marketplace

Truckstop.com and Schneider Launch “Book it Now” Solution for Freight Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

-Advanced functionality release represents an industry first for the established technology and transportation leaders-Paves the way for brokers and 3PLs to add instant load booking functionality to their business

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID | GREEN BAY, WI, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As digital freight brokerage apps continue to shake up the transportation industry, analysts are quick to point to issues of scale as one of the major hurdles these companies face when needing to shift toward profitability. Existing network and volume density is where established technology and transportation leaders have real advantage. Leveraging strong market positions and long-established reputations within the industry, Truckstop.com and Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), today announced the successful completion of a pilot program giving advanced functionality to Schneider’s carriers to book freight at the click of a button.

Schneider, an industry leader in data science and transportation technology, has invested in automating the load booking experience for carriers. Through the collaboration with Truckstop.com, Schneider is able to post, assign and tender loads directly to approved carriers. Leveraging this digital tender process, carriers are able to book loads and accept a rate confirmation, all within the Truckstop.com mobile application. Because of the demand for automated booking, loads with a “Book it Now” rate rank higher within the load board to enhance their visibility. This generates more impressions for each load with the new functionality, dramatically increasing the available capacity and speed of covering those orders.

The successful “Book it Now” pilot program leverages technology from Truckstop.com and SchneiderCarriers.com to deliver a pivotal new innovation that benefits carriers and owner operators.

“The “Book it Now” feature worked great and is very simple to use,” said Miguel Velazquez a driver for SMM Transport Inc. “I love how quickly I received a rate confirmation—it only took about 30 seconds. Many times, as a carrier, you spend time calling on a load only to find out it’s already gone. It would make things much easier if all brokers could offer this as an option. This could be a game-changer!”

Carrier/owner operator benefits include:

  • The ability to instantly accept loads from their trusted broker network at the click of a button
  • Instant bookings with trusted brokers to save time searching and allow more time for driving
  • Drastically reducing the time to find the right load, with the right broker at the right price
  • Offering a single source for finding and booking freight across more than 400,000 daily loads
  • Skipping negotiations with a fair market “Book it Now” price

In a recent customer demographics survey of more than 3,500 carriers and brokers, Truckstop.com found that an overwhelming majority of respondents (75 percent) were interested in a “Book it Now” solution. This capability allows freight brokers, regardless of size and resources, the technology needed to move freight more efficiently while saving carriers time. The survey additionally found that 70 percent of Truckstop.com carriers find most of their loads via the spot market.

“Digital technologies have the ability to drastically improve the efficiency of how companies move freight, but relationships will always be a core component of our industry,” said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. “Many of our customers built their businesses on the phone—one call at a time. They want to work with people they know and trust and this technology allows them to do that, but with more efficiency. “Book it Now” functionality gives carriers the freedom to instantly accept loads from their trusted brokers with the click of a button so they can drive more and search less.”

“We are constantly innovating to improve the driver (and carrier) experience,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services. “Truckstop.com creates great visibility of freight options to carriers. We see it as a perfect fit to meet carriers where they are and provide our innovative data science and automated processes on Truckstop.com. Together, we are able to deliver a seamless, transparent load booking experience for carriers, drivers and owner operators, while increasing capacity for every order.”

“Companies interested in adding “Book-it-Now” functionality to their own environments can contact Truckstop.com at [email protected] or visit https://truckstop.com/product/integrations and apply to be a partner.”

Press Kit

https://truckstop.com/resources/press/truckstop-com-and-schneider-launch-book-it-now-solution-for-freight-marketplace

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet’s largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Attachment

  • Schneider_RGB Register 
CONTACT: Matt Stubbs
Truckstop.com
208-674-6031
[email protected]

Erin Elliott
Schneider
920-592-3555
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.