Truckstop.com and Schneider Launch “Book it Now” Solution for Freight Marketplace

-Advanced functionality release represents an industry first for the established technology and transportation leaders-Paves the way for brokers and 3PLs to add instant load booking functionality to their business

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID | GREEN BAY, WI, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As digital freight brokerage apps continue to shake up the transportation industry, analysts are quick to point to issues of scale as one of the major hurdles these companies face when needing to shift toward profitability. Existing network and volume density is where established technology and transportation leaders have real advantage. Leveraging strong market positions and long-established reputations within the industry, Truckstop.com and Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), today announced the successful completion of a pilot program giving advanced functionality to Schneider’s carriers to book freight at the click of a button.

Schneider, an industry leader in data science and transportation technology, has invested in automating the load booking experience for carriers. Through the collaboration with Truckstop.com, Schneider is able to post, assign and tender loads directly to approved carriers. Leveraging this digital tender process, carriers are able to book loads and accept a rate confirmation, all within the Truckstop.com mobile application. Because of the demand for automated booking, loads with a “Book it Now” rate rank higher within the load board to enhance their visibility. This generates more impressions for each load with the new functionality, dramatically increasing the available capacity and speed of covering those orders.

The successful “Book it Now” pilot program leverages technology from Truckstop.com and SchneiderCarriers.com to deliver a pivotal new innovation that benefits carriers and owner operators.

“The “Book it Now” feature worked great and is very simple to use,” said Miguel Velazquez a driver for SMM Transport Inc. “I love how quickly I received a rate confirmation—it only took about 30 seconds. Many times, as a carrier, you spend time calling on a load only to find out it’s already gone. It would make things much easier if all brokers could offer this as an option. This could be a game-changer!”

Carrier/owner operator benefits include:

The ability to instantly accept loads from their trusted broker network at the click of a button

Instant bookings with trusted brokers to save time searching and allow more time for driving

Drastically reducing the time to find the right load, with the right broker at the right price

Offering a single source for finding and booking freight across more than 400,000 daily loads

Skipping negotiations with a fair market “Book it Now” price

In a recent customer demographics survey of more than 3,500 carriers and brokers, Truckstop.com found that an overwhelming majority of respondents (75 percent) were interested in a “Book it Now” solution. This capability allows freight brokers, regardless of size and resources, the technology needed to move freight more efficiently while saving carriers time. The survey additionally found that 70 percent of Truckstop.com carriers find most of their loads via the spot market.

“Digital technologies have the ability to drastically improve the efficiency of how companies move freight, but relationships will always be a core component of our industry,” said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. “Many of our customers built their businesses on the phone—one call at a time. They want to work with people they know and trust and this technology allows them to do that, but with more efficiency. “Book it Now” functionality gives carriers the freedom to instantly accept loads from their trusted brokers with the click of a button so they can drive more and search less.”

“We are constantly innovating to improve the driver (and carrier) experience,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services. “Truckstop.com creates great visibility of freight options to carriers. We see it as a perfect fit to meet carriers where they are and provide our innovative data science and automated processes on Truckstop.com. Together, we are able to deliver a seamless, transparent load booking experience for carriers, drivers and owner operators, while increasing capacity for every order.”

“Companies interested in adding “Book-it-Now” functionality to their own environments can contact Truckstop.com at [email protected] or visit https://truckstop.com/product/integrations and apply to be a partner.”

Press Kit

https://truckstop.com/resources/press/truckstop-com-and-schneider-launch-book-it-now-solution-for-freight-marketplace

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet’s largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Attachment