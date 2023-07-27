TransUnion contact solutions honored for improving contactability and customer experience

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named TruContact™ Phone Behavior Intelligence (PBI) and Dialer Intelligence, powered by Neustar® a 2023 Contact Center Technology Award winner. The award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine, honors vendors that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence.

The two solutions enable businesses to enhance the customer experience, increase right-party contact rates and improve operational efficiencies within their contact centers through the use of authoritative identity and contact behavioral insights.

“Congratulations to TransUnion for being awarded a 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. The TruContact Phone Behavior Intelligence and Dialer Intelligence products have been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features, which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

“We’re honored to receive this award for our solutions,” said Robert McKay, TransUnion senior vice president, TruContact Customer Contact Intelligence Solutions. “Our exclusive behavior-based insights are unique to the industry, enabling businesses to gain and apply insightful customer contact strategies based on the best day, best time, and best phone number to call so they can reach more customers, improving operational efficiencies. Restoring trust to the phone channel is our top priority.”

PBI provides predictive insights for each contact, signaling the best numbers to prioritize in dialing, and the best time of day and day of the week to call. Dialer Intelligence applies the insights that PBI offers through a simple integration with key dialing platforms in the industry to implement and innovate easily with no additional resources required from adopting businesses.

The solutions help enterprises and contact centers:*

Increase right-party contact rates by an average of 25%,

Automatically append CRM records with up to three phone numbers per record, including phone type, in-service indicator, and TCPA regulation risks,

Optimize dialing campaigns with consumer data that is refreshed every 15 minutes,

Mitigate risk of violating regulations.

Learn more about Phone Behavior Intelligence and Dialer Intelligence.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit www.customerzone360.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

*Terms and conditions apply to use of these solutions, and results may vary with use.