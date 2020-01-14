Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine’s assistance in dialogue with Iran about identifying the bodies of Canadian citizens who died in a plane crash last week, the Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday.
