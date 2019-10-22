Canada’s ruling Liberals took an early lead after polls closed in four provinces on Monday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau battled to remain in power after two major scandals and a spirited challenge by the opposition Conservatives.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trudeau’s Liberals take early lead after first Canadian polls close - October 21, 2019
- Asia tries to see light in trade talks, Brexit votes - October 21, 2019
- Dallas orders curfew after tornado shreds homes; thousands without power - October 21, 2019