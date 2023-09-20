Tanium’s Converged Endpoint Management Platform Delivered by True Zero Technologies Now Available to State and Local Governments, K-12 School Districts, and Higher Education Institutions

ANNANDALE, Va. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — True Zero Technologies, recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Places to Work and a market leader in the design, implementation, and operation of cybersecurity services and solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that True Zero Technologies has been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. The contract addition enables Carahsoft and True Zero Technologies to provide Tanium’s Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) platform to participating States, Local Governments, and Educational Institutions.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable, and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership by joining Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Contract, through which we can help more customers enhance their cybersecurity capabilities with a quick and simple procurement process,” Andrew Manos, True Zero Technologies, Director of SLED and commercial business services. “In today’s world, with the constant threat of cyber and ransomware attacks, organizations need access to tools and services that rapidly address these risks. Our depth of understanding and experience with Tanium allows us to reduce the risk of potential threats to our customers.”

Recognized as the 2022 Tanium Public Sector Innovation Partner of the Year, True Zero has deep expertise helping Public Sector customers achieve stronger levels of cybersecurity through True Zero implementation and managed services. True Zero can provide experts to help agencies efficiently implement Tanium, migrate to the cloud, expand the use of existing capabilities, or add new solutions.

With this release, True Zero and Tanium can help organizations address asset detection and visibility, patching, third-party software management, vulnerability, risk and compliance management, and threat investigation and remediation. True Zero’s Tanium Managed Services are designed to help customers that need turnkey value while providing expansive and tailored solutions to ensure continuous value of the Tanium XEM platform.

Additionally, True Zero offers Actionable Intelligence Operations (AIO) which is a subscription and managed service that can be utilized by Tanium customers. AIO is commonly known as “Signals as a Service” and is designed to act as a force multiplier for security operations teams. The AIO service provides customers tailored and actionable Tanium signals that enable security teams to identify malicious activity and actors within their network, resulting in improved security awareness and health of the organization. The AIO service is backed by True Zero’s Purple Team Platform, which is a cloud native, DevSecOps driven, content development pipeline where True Zero can emulate customer environments and execute red team exercises, detonate malware, and emulate adversaries, resulting in high quality and automated signal creation for customer use.

“As a sector that continues to be a key target for cyber adversaries, state and local governments benefit greatly from the holistic visibility and real-time data provided by the Tanium XEM platform,” said Jennifer Axt, Vice President, U.S. SLED, Tanium. “True Zero is a longstanding partner with extensive experience deploying, migrating, and managing Tanium for Public Sector customers, and this extension of our relationship will allow us to unlock even more value for the customer and ultimately improve the nation’s cyber resilience.”

“We are thrilled to announce that True Zero’s services for Tanium are now available to NASPO members,” said Patrick Gallagher, Vice President at Carahsoft. “This partnership combines True Zero’s expertise in delivering trusted cybersecurity solutions to the Government, with Tanium’s industry leading endpoint management solutions to empower Government agencies to enhance their security posture and streamline their operations. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to help our customers maximize the potential of the Tanium XEM platform.”

True Zero’s services are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Tanium team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7597 or Tanium@carahsoft.com.

About True Zero Technologies

True Zero Technologies is a veteran-owned small business and is recognized as a market leader in the design, implementation and operation of cybersecurity services and solutions. True Zero’s philosophy stems from “Your Target, Our Mission.” Our mission is to provide and deliver cyber solutions that enable customers to secure their organization. Our vision is to create solutions that empower customers with actionable insights into their environment. We focus on providing immediate value with impactful solutions and are partnered with the best vendors in today’s complex cybersecurity and operations landscape. True Zero Technologies was recently recognized as one of Inc. magazine’s 2023 Best Places to Work.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

