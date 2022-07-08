Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TrueBridge, New Nano Influencer Startup Powered by Text Messaging Goes Viral on Tik Tok

TrueBridge, New Nano Influencer Startup Powered by Text Messaging Goes Viral on Tik Tok

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueBridge is a Southern California Tech company that offers a new kind of advertising service that pays thousands of regular people and micro influencers around the world to do paid tasks, or “Daily Gigs” as they describe them, exclusively through text conversations. 

People who are active on social media but may not have many followers are finally getting a shot at making money through social platforms by engaging in jobs that are sent to them by TrueBridge on a daily or weekly basis.

 Once an influencer sends the initial text message to the company, they will respond within minutes confirming you are active on social media, followed by your first paid job that takes around 60 seconds to complete. Once the influencer texts back the proof of the job, they are paid out instantly and texted new jobs. TrueBridge began advertising last year, and they are quickly approaching 1 million opted-in creators and social media users on their platform. 

“We are just scratching the surface when it comes to Nano/Micro influencer marketing in the business world,” said the company’s CEO and Founder, Ryan Chen. “A few undiscovered nano influencers have the same influence as someone with hundreds of thousands of followers. There is a massive disconnect in the influencer space and brands are paying the price with macro influencers who, let’s be honest. 

Really don’t hold any purchasing power over their followers.” TrueBridge is creating a revenue source for the thousands of undiscovered content creators who spend time on their social media platforms every day, too small to be noticed by agencies or brands. TrueBridge, who is currently in the middle of a venture capital raise, is now operating influencer campaigns in multiple countries and says they are on track to onboard 3 million users by the end of this year.

Contact Details

Truebridge Inc.

Melissa@truebridge.io 

https://www.truebridge.io/

CONTACT: Melissa Sandoval

TrueBridge Inc.

Melissa at truebridge.io

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.