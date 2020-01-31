TrueCar to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 20

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, February 20, 2020, following the close of market.

Mike Darrow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar’s website at ir.true.com.

TrueCar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789 (domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (international) Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar’s website at ir .true.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time until Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13698256.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar’s website at ir.true.com.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our network of 16,500 Certified Dealers. We are building the industry’s most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars — all with a clear view of what’s a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including USAA, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.­

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

CONTACT: Investor/Media Contact Danny Vivier Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance 424-258-8771 [email protected]