TrueCommerce Announces Sage Intacct Accounting System Integration

— The new integration helps joint Sage Intacct and TrueCommerce customers to better connect to their sales channels by automating sales order, remote warehouse and inventory document processing —

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with Sage to integrate TrueCommerce Foundry with Sage Intacct, a leading accounting system. The new initiative helps organizations better connect to their sales channels by automating sales order, remote warehouse and inventory document processing.

“Sage Intacct is one of the fastest-growing cloud financial management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “TrueCommerce is also an active player in this segment, with constantly growing market share. The new integration will help our joint customers find new ways to transform their digital infrastructure and better adapt to the emerging business challenges.”

“The new integration with TrueCommerce will help our joint customers extract an additional value from their Sage Intacct deployments,” said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “The ability to leverage sales channel data within your financial system of record enables companies to confidently take on new unified commerce projects and stay competitive in today’s volatile business environment.”

“TrueCommerce’s new integration with Sage Intacct will help joint customers in the midmarket achieve this goal,” says Jordan Jewell, Research Manager for IDC’s Digital Commerce program. “TrueCommerce has an expertise at enabling orders across a multitude of channels and Sage Intacct provides customer-focused financial management. Digitally determined companies know that they need a tight integration between the front- and back-office to provide an engaging, end-to-end customer experience if they wish to win in the current economy.”

The TrueCommerce Sage Intacct integration key benefits for joint Sage Intacct and TrueCommerce customers include:

  • Complete, end-to-end EDI solution for Sage Intacct, developed and supported by one trusted source
  • Agile connection to top marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Google, and AliExpress
  • Integration with the leading online storefronts, including Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Big Commerce and the TrueCommerce Nexternal eCommerce platform
  • Robust integration automates a wide range of sales order, remote warehouse and inventory documents  processing
  • Supports more than 92,000 trading partner maps, with time-saving updates at no extra charge
  • Streamlined fulfillment across all channels with TrueCommerce Pack & Ship, a cloud-based, multi-carrier shipping solution
  • Simplified Drop Ship support across all suppliers in the TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network

TrueCommerce Sage Intacct integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry – a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information, visit: https://marketplace.intacct.com/MPListing?lid=a2D0H0000047rrPUAQ and https://www.truecommerce.com/sage-intacct-integrations

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

Media Contact 
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
[email protected]

