Breaking News
Home / Top News / TrueCommerce Datalliance Releases Third 2017 Update for Vendor Managed Inventory Platform

TrueCommerce Datalliance Releases Third 2017 Update for Vendor Managed Inventory Platform

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce Datalliance, a leading vendor managed inventory service solutions provider, announced today that it released the third scheduled 2017 update to its VMI platform. The free update is part of TrueCommerce Datalliance’s commitment to improving the functionality of its cloud-based supply chain software.

Highlights of the release include several improvements to its system architecture and capabilities:

  • Google Chrome is now officially supported
  • Order Worksheets are now easier to view in Internet Explorer
  • One-click access to recently changed or added items
  • Mass Launch Order Preview lists all items suggested or added via allocation

“We promise our customers three major updates every year,” said Connie Shafer, TrueCommerce Datalliance Production Support Manager. “And within each update, there are usability improvements, but also powerful new functionalities. That brings a lot of value to our customers, year in, year out.”

TrueCommerce Datalliance uses customer feedback, technological advancements, and supply chain trends as baselines for its updates. From there, Shafer said each idea is graded on “scalability, reliability, and availability” and priority is given to items that “deliver the most value” to customers.

The full release notes can be found in the customer-only section of TrueCommerce Datalliance’s online Help Portal. Prospective customers can find more information by visiting the TrueCommerce Datalliance website.

TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, suppliers and logistics organizations. A true managed service provider, TrueCommerce manages trading partner onboarding including setup, testing and ongoing monitoring, and assistance.

About TrueCommerce
TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.
For more information about TrueCommerce Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.

Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.