COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced its global e-invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) solution that enables organizations to keep pace with the constantly changing legal requirements across the globe and support compliant electronic invoicing. TrueCommerce is a global market player supporting both e-invoicing and CTC and provides access to a comprehensive global EDI network as well as B2B eCommerce and ERP integration.

Due to the complexity of navigating a landscape of ever-changing country-specific e-invoicing requirements and deadlines, companies are facing an increase in requirements from tax authorities around the world, with many digital initiatives having either been implemented or planned across Europe. This makes it a challenge for companies that operate in and have VAT liability in multiple countries.

“As organizations continue to undergo digital transformation initiatives, adopting electronic invoicing has become imperative as current e-invoicing methods are or will become non-compliant,” said Jakob Vestergaard, Managing Director, Europe, TrueCommerce. “As a trusted partner, TrueCommerce and our e-invoicing compliance solution provide our customers and channel partners with the proven technology and regulatory insights needed to stay ahead of the market and ensure compliance.”

TrueCommerce’s global e-invoicing compliance solution enables businesses to easily transition from paper-based invoices to an automated and secure digital system. By digitizing the invoicing process, organizations can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their overall supply chain management. TrueCommerce routes customers’ e-invoices via its EDI platform and through the available networks, including support globally through its extensive global Value-Added Network (VANS) and PEPPOL Gateway.

For CTC, a complex e-invoicing requirement which is gaining foothold across Europe to prevent tax fraud and increase efficiencies, TrueCommerce has strong partnerships with key market players to support CTC and VAT reporting.

With built-in document validation and compliance checks, TrueCommerce’s e-invoicing solution provides an efficient, accurate and tax compliant exchange of e-invoices. The software integrates with existing ERP systems, making the transition to electronic invoicing seamless for organizations.

To learn more about TrueCommerce’s e-invoicing and CTC solution and how it can benefit your business, visit: https://www.truecommerce.com/dk-da/hvad-er-e-fakturering/.

