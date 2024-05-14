New integration enables seamless connectivity and real-time analytics, empowering customers with improved decision-making and enhanced operational efficiencies across global supply chains

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today unveiled its groundbreaking electronic data interchange (EDI) integration with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. This direct integration represents a significant advancement in the industry, empowering TrueCommerce customers to seamlessly connect and integrate their SAP systems with other trading partners and platforms, improving overall efficiency, compliance, and visibility across their supply chain operations. The integration will also support the private cloud, on-premises version of SAP S/4HANA.

As businesses expand their operations across borders, the need to efficiently manage the exchange of data is crucial. TrueCommerce’s EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA includes warehouse integration, order-to-cash, as well as procure-to-pay and fulfillment processes. It allows customers to exchange critical business documents with their trading partners, eliminating manual processes and reducing errors. The direct API integration capabilities of TrueCommerce will give customers greater visibility into their supply chain, improving decision-making and customer service.

“TrueCommerce’s integration with SAP S/4HANA marks a significant milestone in our journey towards digital transformation for the supply chain,” said Mike Gross, CTO at TrueCommerce. “By seamlessly connecting our systems, we’re empowering our customers with real-time analytics to help streamline their operations, improve supply chain visibility, financial management and scalability and ultimately deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

“As we upgrade from an on-premise ERP to SAP S/4HANA, we are pleased to reaffirm our partnership with TrueCommerce,” said Andrew Thomas, Director of IT at Northern Technologies International Corp.—a TrueCommerce customer. “TrueCommerce has been a trusted technology partner and their provision of a direct EDI integration tailored for SAP S/4HANA is a testament to their innovative capabilities and commitment to customers. This direct EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA will support our business continuity, enhance the scalability of our operations and contribute to our business growth by facilitating smoother processes.”

End-User Benefits

TrueCommerce SAP S/4HANA integration capabilities include:

Integrated Documentation – TrueCommerce’s “order-to-cash” and “fulfillment” processes will include integrated sales documents for creation and updating of sales orders, sales order acknowledgment and more, along with warehouse integration for warehouse shipping orders and warehouse shipping advice. Users will also be able to send inventory availability for each of their channels. For traditional warehouse orders and shipment processes, TrueCommerce can support multiple methods for fulfilling orders.

Multiple Advanced Shipping Notice (ASN) Support – To ensure trading partner compliance, integration with SAP will support a variety of ASN types including Pallet, Traditional Pick and Pack Standard, and Pallet Pick and Pack.

Procure-to-Pay – The TrueCommerce solution supports the exchange of critical documents across the order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and fulfillment processes.

Multi-threading Capabilities – Users can now handle a higher order volume and open multiple sessions at one time for increased efficiency with order processing.

Mapping Manager – This TrueCommerce tool enables users to work autonomously in automating the ability to perform document integration mapping.

Drop Shipping and eCommerce – Users will have the ability to manage and handle drop ship orders, create new customers, and apply orders against existing customers in SAP, integrate with multiple sales channels such as online storefronts and marketplaces and produce trading partner compliant packing lists.

“The TrueCommerce EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA is a signal of the company’s commitment to providing scalable, and flexible solutions to their customers and providing them more options for success,” said Eric Thompson, Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Research Director, IDC. “By integrating with one of the world’s leading ERP platforms, TrueCommerce continues to develop their position as a trusted provider of trading partner connectivity and integration and omnichannel solutions.”

TrueCommerce will exhibit at SAP Sapphire from June 3-5 in Orlando, FL. To learn more about TrueCommerce’s support for SAP S/4HANA and how it can benefit your business visit us at booth #405.

To learn more about the TrueCommerce SAP S/4HANA integration, visit: https://www.truecommerce.com/edi-integration-for-sap-s-4hana.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

