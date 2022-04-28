Truepill Appoints John Foster as Chief People Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced that John Foster has joined the company as Chief People Officer. As the company’s first Chief People Officer, Foster will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Sid Viswanathan . With deep expertise in psychology, organizational behavior, leadership and communications, Foster is the ideal leader to support Truepill’s mission-driven team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

“John joins Truepill as a respected team leader with decades of experience creating high-performance organizations that prioritize individual well-being,” said Sid Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Truepill. “As a digital healthcare company, we’re deeply mindful of the need to protect and promote employee wellness. Under John’s leadership, I’m confident that Truepill will continue building an environment that enables our employees to learn, thrive and grow, while delivering best-in-class experiences to our customers.”

Foster joins Truepill with an impressive track record of building and scaling human resources departments for some of today’s leading companies. Most recently, he served as Chief People Officer at TrueCar. Prior to that, Foster was Hulu’s first Chief Human Resources Officer, where he built the company’s entire HR function from the ground up. He also held significant HR leadership roles at Fidelity Investments, Levi Strauss, Citibank, and Mercury Interactive.

“I’m inspired by Truepill’s mission to transform consumer healthcare, and believe that the way we prioritize our own employees’ personal health and wellness is a reflection of that mission,” said Foster. “I’m proud to join a company that places high value on individual well-being, and look forward to leveraging my experience to cultivate a workplace that provides a positive, developmental experience for every member of our team.”

Truepill has built significant momentum over the past year, as evidenced by the closing of a $142 million Series D funding round with a $1.6 billion valuation, and the launch of three ground-breaking COVID-19 digital health solutions . The company will continue to build out its executive leadership team with a seasoned, diverse roster of industry leaders, whose experience complements that of the current leadership team. To learn more about Truepill, visit truepill.com .

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, diagnostics manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

