Truepill Launches Virtual Primary Care Offering

May 26, 2021

Provides high-quality, affordable access to primary care through a nationwide network of physicians; integrates within company’s end-to-end digital health platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truepill, the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure, today announced the formal launch of the Virtual Primary Care offering, providing a network of primary care physicians with coverage in all fifty states. Since beginning the pilot programs with primary care physicians in 2020, Truepill has rapidly expanded the program and is now facilitating up to 50,000 telehealth visits per week.

Using Truepill’s API-driven healthcare infrastructure, customers can create an end-to-end process for patients, adding a slew of features to meet their needs, including:

  • Primary Care Provider Selection – Patients can choose a PCP and continue with that physician for all scheduled visits in the future, giving patients consistency and empowering physicians to work with patients long-term on preventative care and chronic condition management.
  • Video and Chat – Truepill offers video features for consultations or appointments, as well as asynchronous chat capabilities, allowing physicians and patients to communicate on their own schedules.
  • Urgent Visits – Patients can book an urgent visit 24/7, ensuring that visits to the ER or urgent care are limited, therefore cutting down on expensive costs.
  • Care Team and Navigation – Support specialists are available around the clock for patient support; when referrals are needed, a coordinator will help connect patients to a network of in-person specialists.
  • Patient Portal – Truepill offers a custom patient portal with easy-to-use technology to ensure an outstanding patient experience and help patients easily find in-network care.

“There is a major gap in the healthcare system that needs fixing. More than one-third (36%) of people ages 18-49 do not have a primary care provider – so many patients end up in high-cost settings like an emergency room or urgent care because they don’t have a go-to doctor when they need it,” said Sid Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President of Truepill. “On top of that, 80% of primary care concerns can be diagnosed and managed without an in-person visit. With this offering, Truepill is aiming to close the gap by creating a seamless, all-in-one, digital experience for patients to get the care they need on their own terms.”

With today’s launch, Truepill is now also delivering high-quality telehealth by primary care physicians to two of the largest payers in the United States. Customers leveraging Truepill’s virtual primary care offering can also seamlessly integrate with the company’s diagnostics and pharmacy fulfillment capabilities. The Truepill diagnostics platform offers a nationwide network of CLIA-certified labs, enabling access to over 3,000 at-home or in-person lab tests; while Truepill’s pharmacy infrastructure has the capacity to fulfill 100,000 daily prescriptions with robust nationwide payer coverage. With this unique three-pronged approach, Truepill is powering end-to-end, accessible consumer health experiences.

About Truepill
Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth, and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at http://www.truepill.com.

[email protected]

