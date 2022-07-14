Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Truepill Names Paul Greenall as Chief Business Officer

Truepill Names Paul Greenall as Chief Business Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truepill, the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced that Paul Greenall has joined the company as Chief Business Officer to oversee global operations and lead the company’s business strategy, operational partnerships, and joint ventures. Greenall brings to Truepill more than 20 years of pharmacy, logistics, venture capital, and operations experience. As Truepill’s first CBO, he will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Sid Viswanathan.

“Paul joins Truepill as a well-respected industry leader with extensive experience successfully leading companies through growth and transformation. His impressive operations, strategy, and business development expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Viswanathan. “I’m incredibly proud of all Truepill has accomplished to date, and I’m confident that with Paul on board we’ll further optimize our operations and partnerships as we continue to grow.”

Greenall joins Truepill after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Prophet, where he oversaw growth strategy, planning, M&A, partnerships, and internal operations as well as worked with companies across the payer, provider, life sciences, and consumer health sectors to execute successful growth strategies on a global scale. Prior to Prophet, he spent nearly a decade as a senior leader at Fortune 7 healthcare company, McKesson, where he led overall enterprise strategy and portfolio management, and launched new business ventures across McKesson’s businesses. He continues to hold Board Director seats on healthcare technology businesses. A seasoned healthcare strategist and operations executive, Greenall brings a unique perspective to Truepill’s executive leadership team.

“Truepill has built and scaled a first-in-kind solution that enables companies to deliver dynamic patient-centric experiences. I’m thrilled to join Sid and the team as we work together to transform consumer healthcare,” said Greenall. “Partners and customers across healthcare and life sciences are excited to explore new solutions powered by the Truepill platform and its data capabilities. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and to helping bring world-class healthcare experiences to life.”

Greenall is the newest addition to Truepill’s executive leadership team. Led by CEO Sid Viswanathan, the team includes Chief Financial Officer, Ana Schrank, Chief People Officer, John Foster, and Chief Growth Officer, Doreen Bortel. To learn more about Truepill, visit truepill.com.

About Truepill:
Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, diagnostics manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com.

Contact
Emily Fox
press@truepill.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.