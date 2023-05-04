SALT LAKE CITY, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, is proud to announce that TrueScience® Liquid Collagen has been named a recipient of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Consumer Product category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and Marketing Campaign of the Year, among others. LifeVantage was nominated in the Consumer Product category for its innovative TrueScience® Liquid Collagen product, which launched in the U.S. in June 2022.

“This award represents continued validation of LifeVantage as the activation company, with scientifically backed, innovative products that consumers know, trust, and love,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO. “Activation is tapping into your body’s own processes and restoring them to a more healthy, youthful state. It’s helping your body do what it was born to do. TrueScience® Liquid Collagen was formulated from that strong differentiation. It’s why the product delivers such mind-blowing results.”

TrueScience® Liquid Collagen is unlike any other collagen product on the market. While other formulas focus on supplementing collagen levels in the body, Liquid Collagen is a unique beauty-from-within product featuring the rare Ruby Red Quinoa Extract (Chenopodium formosanum), ethically sourced fish collagen, and a berry and citrus blend that utilizes a differentiated three-way approach. The proprietary product activates the body’s natural production of collagen, replenishes depleting levels of the protein, and maintains collagen levels in the body. As an added benefit, the ingredients in TrueScience® Liquid Collagen also help protect against the damaging effects of oxidative stress, caused by free radicals. One of the key ingredients has been clinically shown to increase antioxidant levels by up to 202% as well as increase the activation of superoxide dismutase gene expression by 27 times.

Comments received from the Stevie judges include:

“A living example of science backing the product promise.”

“Your use of metrics to measure success is impressive, and it is clear that you are driving change within your industry.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company’s line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

