Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort

U.S. President Donald Trump late Saturday abandoned plans to host next year’s Group of Seven economic summit of leaders of developed nations at his Florida golf resort, after Democrats and others decried the decision as evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain.
