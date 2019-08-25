The United States and Japan agreed in principle on Sunday to core elements of a trade deal that U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they hoped to sign in New York next month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal - August 25, 2019
- Hezbollah leader calls Israeli drones in Beirut very dangerous move - August 25, 2019
- Hezbollah leader calls Israeli drones in Beirut very dangerous development - August 25, 2019