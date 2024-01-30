E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist who won an $83.3 million defamation lawsuit against former President Trump, said on Monday she would “absolutely” sue him again if given the opportunity.

A jury last week found that Trump had maliciously defamed Carroll’s reputation in 2019 after she went public with allegations that he had raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump decried the judgment on his social network Truth Social, declaring th

[Read Full story at source]