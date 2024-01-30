E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist who won an $83.3 million defamation lawsuit against former President Trump, said on Monday she would “absolutely” sue him again if given the opportunity.
A jury last week found that Trump had maliciously defamed Carroll’s reputation in 2019 after she went public with allegations that he had raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump decried the judgment on his social network Truth Social, declaring th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ron DeSantis calls for Ilhan Omar’s deportation, expulsion from Congress for ‘Somalia First’ comments - January 30, 2024
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee criticized for saying impeachment is not meant to be used for revenge - January 30, 2024
- Georgia DA Fanni Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade settles divorce case with wife of 26 years: report - January 30, 2024