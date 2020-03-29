Trump accuses hospitals of hoarding ventilators

U.S. President Donald Trump accused hospitals on Sunday of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads, adding any hospitals not using the devices must release them.
