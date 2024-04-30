Former President Trump accused the judge presiding over his trial in Manhattan of “rigging” the 2024 election after ruling the 45th president violated a gag order stemming from the case.

“This Judge has taken away my Constitutional Right to FREE SPEECH. I am the only Presidential Candidate in History to be GAGGED,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

“This whole ‘Trial’ is RIGGED, and by taking away my FREEDOM OF SPEECH, THIS HIGHLY CONFLICTED JUD

[Read Full story at source]