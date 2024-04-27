Former President Donald Trump is speaking out aggressively against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who he claims is a Democratic Party “plant.”

Trump made the accusations on Friday night via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social.

“RFK Jr. is a Democrat “Plant,” a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elec

[Read Full story at source]