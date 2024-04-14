Following Iran’s attack on Israel, former President Trump shared a heated message to those in attendance at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, vowing it should not have happened.
“Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel. They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” Trump said to open his speech. “The weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we wer
