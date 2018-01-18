Trump administration appeals against ‘Dreamer’ immigrant ruling to top court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quickly overturn a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s move to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.
