WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration has told agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services to avoid using certain words or phrases in official documents being drafted for next year’s budget, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump administration bans selected words at health agencies: paper - December 16, 2017
- Hoping to extend maritime reach, China lavishes aid on Pakistan town - December 16, 2017
- Congressman will not seek relection amid misconduct probe - December 16, 2017