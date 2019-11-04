The Trump administration said on Monday it filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump administration begins Paris climate pact exit - November 4, 2019
- U.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony - November 4, 2019
- U.S. diplomat tells impeachment probe she was urged to tweet support for Trump - November 4, 2019