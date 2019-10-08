Trump administration blocks U.S. ambassador’s testimony in impeachment probe

President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday blocked the U.S. ambassador to the European Union from giving testimony in the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation of the Republican president.
