WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Friday charged nine Iranians and an Iranian company with attempting to hack into hundreds of U.S. and international universities, dozens of companies and parts of the U.S. government on behalf of the Iranian government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump administration charges Iranians for international cyber theft - March 23, 2018
- Three killed in France in shooting, supermarket hostage-taking - March 23, 2018
- Special Report: Private equity star’s picks shine, until cash-out time - March 23, 2018