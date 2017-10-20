Trump administration considers pausing U.S. refugee family reunification program

NEW YORK (Reuters) – President Trump’s administration has drafted a plan to pause a program that allows family members join refugees already settled in the United States until they can undergo increased security checks, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
