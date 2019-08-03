Trump administration considers September unveiling of healthcare plan: WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering unveiling, as early as September, his healthcare plan as part of his presidential re-election campaign strategy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
