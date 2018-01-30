WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration said on Monday it would not immediately impose additional sanctions on Russia, despite a new law designed to punish Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, insisting the measure was already hitting Russian companies.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump administration holds off on new Russia sanctions, despite law - January 30, 2018
- Exclusive: Blackstone in talks to buy majority stake in key Thomson Reuters unit - January 30, 2018
- Pentagon blocks release of key data on Afghan war: watchdog - January 30, 2018