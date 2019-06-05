Trump administration moves to end U.S. research using fetal tissue from abortions

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it would end scientific research at the National Institutes of Health that relies on fetal tissue from elective abortions, and would accelerate efforts to find alternatives for such research, a move welcomed by anti-abortion groups.
