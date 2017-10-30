Trump administration officials oppose limits on war authorization

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s top national security aides on Monday urged U.S. lawmakers reviewing congressional war authorization to avoid imposing geographic or time limits on the military’s campaign against Islamic State and other militant groups.
