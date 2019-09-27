The Trump administration said on Thursday it plans to allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the modern refugee program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chicago teachers authorize strike against third-largest U.S. public school district - September 26, 2019
- Trump administration plans to slash number of refugees for U.S. resettlement - September 26, 2019
- EU’s Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal - September 26, 2019