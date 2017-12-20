Trump administration sides with Boeing in Bombardier dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Wednesday recommended steep anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, setting up the next round of a fierce international trade dispute between the United States and Canada.
