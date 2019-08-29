Trump administration tightens citizenship rules for children of U.S. military abroad

Children born to U.S. citizens stationed abroad as government employees or members of the U.S. military will no longer qualify for automatic American citizenship under a policy change unveiled on Wednesday by the Trump administration.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bond yields near record lows, shares struggle on darkening global outlook - August 28, 2019
- Trump slams ‘corrupt’ Puerto Rico as Hurricane Dorian skirts island - August 28, 2019
- U.S. warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China - August 28, 2019