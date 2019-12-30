Trump aides call U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further action

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that “additional actions” may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests.
