Trump aims to be distraction for Democrats on Western U.S. swing

President Donald Trump began a four-day Western swing on Tuesday with a fundraiser in Los Angeles, the first stop on a trip aimed at making himself a distraction as Democratic presidential candidates focus on the Nevada caucuses.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles - February 18, 2020
- Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: Wash Post - February 18, 2020
- Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall - February 18, 2020