Former President Donald Trump significantly trails President Biden in the crucial dash for campaign cash, but he is hoping to level the playing field with the formation of a joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee (RNC).
The committee, titled the Trump National Committee JFC, filed a statement of organization on Wednesday with the Federal Elections Commission.
Trump, who clinched the GOP presidential nomination last week and is now the Republican Party
