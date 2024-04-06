Former President Trump is aiming to break a brand-new fundraising record set just over a week ago by President Biden.

The Trump campaign predicts that it will haul in over $40 million at a fundraiser on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida.

That would easily top the more than $26 million Biden’s campaign said he raked in during a fundraising appearance on March 28 with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall.

