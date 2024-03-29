Former President Donald Trump is aiming to break a brand-new fundraising record just set by President Biden.
Biden, in a fundraising appearance with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night, hauled in over $26 million.
The president’s re-election campaign called the money raised at the star-studded event — which set a record for a single fundraiser — “historic.”
The fundraising haul
